Seoul shares fall on China growth worries, foreign selling
#Financials
July 10, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares fall on China growth worries, foreign selling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares changed course and ended 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday after weak China trade data fueled fears about growth in South Korea’s biggest export market.

Investors will likely remain reluctant to make bets ahead of another batch of key Chinese economic data and major domestic earnings news in coming days and weeks, analysts said.

Foreign investors sold a net 22 billion Korean won ($19.27 million) stocks, offloading shares for a sixth straight session.

But Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest component on the benchmark index, added 0.9 percent rising for a second straight session after sharp falls last week on disappointing second quarter earnings estimates.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), which early on Wednesday was up 0.4 percent, finished down at 1,824.16 points. The main KOSPI is trading significantly below its 120-day moving average of around 1,950 points.

$1 = 1141.7000 Korean won Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
