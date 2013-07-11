FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares extend gains to more than 2.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ben Bernanke
July 11, 2013 / 5:07 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares extend gains to more than 2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - South Korean shares extended gains to more than 2.5 percent and hit a 3-week intraday high on Thursday cheered by comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that the Fed will sustain stimulus measures until the labour market outlook improves substantially.

Gains were led by market heavyweights. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest component on the main KOSPI, rallied more than 4 percent, hitting a one-week intraday high and bouncing for a third straight session after sharp falls last week.

But Asiana Airlines Inc shares lagged, up a mere 0.4 percent, amid investigations over crash of its airliner in San Francisco at the weekend.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 2.53 percent at 1,870.29 points, the highest level seen since June 20, 2013, as of 0457 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.