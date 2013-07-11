FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares end at 3-wk closing high, Samsung Elec jumps
July 11, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares end at 3-wk closing high, Samsung Elec jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - South Korean shares gained 2.9 percent to reach a three-week closing high on Thursday, thanks to comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that the U.S. will sustain stimulus until the labour market outlook improves substantially.

Gains were led by market heavyweights. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest component on the main KOSPI, rallied 5.1 percent, hitting a one-week closing high.

Foreign investors were buyers of a net 250 billion Korean won ($220.13 million) of stocks, snapping a streak of six selling sessions.

But Asiana Airlines Inc shares lagged, ending up a mere 0.3 percent, amid investigations over crash of its airliner in San Francisco at the weekend.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up at 1,877.60 points, the highest level seen since June 19, 2013 ($1 = 1135.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by x)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
