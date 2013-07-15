FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares end up 0.3 pct helped by China GDP, shipyards
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 15, 2013 / 6:27 AM / in 4 years

Seoul shares end up 0.3 pct helped by China GDP, shipyards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 15 (Reuters) - South Korean shares closed 0.3 percent higher on Monday, reversing losses, after China’s second quarter growth data eased worries about the health of the economic powerhouse.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the biggest component on the main KOSPI, erased a 2 percent fall and finished up 0.08 percent.

Steelmaker POSCO, the third biggest component, rose 0.8 percent, shaking off a 1.1 percent loss.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up at 1,875.16 points, after losing as much as 1.2 percent early in the session.

Shipyards extended gains cheered by new orders. Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd ended up 1.5 percent after winning a 1.17 trillion won ($1.04 billion) order to build two drillships.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd rose 1.6 percent after it said it had received a 1.25 trillion won ($1.1 billion) drillship order.

Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.