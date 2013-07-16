FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea shares dip; LED, solar energy stocks rally
July 16, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

South Korea shares dip; LED, solar energy stocks rally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Tuesday as investors hesitated to buy in the wake of mixed U.S. data and amid caution before major earnings in coming weeks, with key market heavyweights like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd dragging.

Samsung Electronics, the biggest share on the main KOSPI, finished down 1.1 percent, while POSCO, the third largest, declined 0.8 percent.

But shares in light emitting diode (LED) and components makers spiked after South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry & Energy said on Tuesday it plans to ban production and imports of incandescent light bulbs, pointing to a rise in demand for more energy efficient LED light bulbs.

Dongbu Lightec Co Ltd jumped 8.9 percent and Kumho Electric Inc spiked 7.9 percent. Lumens Co Ltd rallied 11.7 percent.

Solar energy stocks rallied on news that China aimed to more than quadruple solar power generating capacity by 2015. OCI Co Ltd advanced 5.2 percent and Woongjin Energy Co Ltd jumped by daily limit of 15 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.47 percent at 1,866.36 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

