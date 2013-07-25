FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares trim losses, end flat; Hynix, Hyundai Motor firm
July 25, 2013 / 6:22 AM / in 4 years

Seoul shares trim losses, end flat; Hynix, Hyundai Motor firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Seoul shares trimmed early falls and ended nearly flat on Thursday as key large-caps including Hyundai Motor and Hynix Semiconductor reported forecast-beating quarterly earnings.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.13 percent at 1,909.61 points. The day’s low was 1,904.44 points.

The market struggled to extend gains at the 1,900 point level as profit-taking was strong near the 60-day moving average of 1,910.67 points.

SK Hynix Inc rose 0.2 percent after posting record quarterly profit. The world’s No. 2 memory chip maker warned that soaring chips prices may end soon.

Hyundai Motor Co rose 0.5 percent after reporting second-quarter net profit near a record high, thanks to growth in China sales. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
