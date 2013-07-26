FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares close steady; Samsung Elec eases after results
July 26, 2013 / 6:12 AM / in 4 years

Seoul shares close steady; Samsung Elec eases after results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares ended nearly flat on Friday with investors cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy-setting meeting next week, while the market’s biggest component Samsung Electronics slid despite posting record second-quarter profit.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.06 percent at 1,910.81 points.

Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd ended 0.9 percent lower after posting a record $8.5 billion operating profit, as the company faces mounting pressure to produce eye-catching new gadgets. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

