S.Korean shares edge down 0.2 pct, autos weigh
July 31, 2013 / 6:14 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korean shares edge down 0.2 pct, autos weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell 0.2 percent in volatile trade on Wednesday amid caution before a U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement and U.S. GDP data, though foreign investor buying offered some support.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down at 1,914.03 points.

Auto issues weighed, with Hyundai Motor Co down 2.1 percent. Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd shed 1.3 percent.

Foreign investor buying, while modest at a net 3.9 billion Korean won ($3.50 million), continued for an eighth straight session, the longest buying streak since late December. ($1 = 1113.8000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

