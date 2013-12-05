S.Korean market volatility edges up from contrived historic lows

SINGAPORE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - After months of being artificially suppressed at historic lows, the price of volatility in South Korean stock and bond markets is moving higher and towards more realistic levels.

The approaching year-end has driven down volumes in structured notes and other derivatives that had kept a lid on Korean markets, revealing their actual volatility.

At the same time, both local and foreign investors have started buying protection against possible market ructions when the U.S. Federal Reserve eventually tightens policy, and that has pushed up measures of volatility.

Market expectations of future volatility in the Kospi-200 stock index, or implied one-month volatility, has climbed to 14 percent from a record low of 12.3 percent at the end of October. It is still very low though compared to a high of 21 percent in June and highs of 54 percent in 2011.

“There is a large supply of volatility on account of companies and retail investors buying these structured products, for example, range accruals and equity-linked notes,” said Andrew Wong, co-chief investment officer of the convex strategies group at Fortress Investment Group in Singapore.

“Does that make the Korean interest rate curve or equity market less volatile than those of peers? Not necessarily,” said Wong, adding the low vols provided opportunities to buy insurance in a convex strategy.

Convex strategies are those designed to yield attractive returns during market disruptions.

Implied volatility, or vols, capture the future expected volatility that has been used to price options in an underlying asset. They are a useful gauge of how volatile investors expect the currency, bond, stock or index to be.

Volatility has been low across markets globally, subdued by the aggressive cheap-money policies of developed market central banks since the 2008 crisis.

But in Korea’s case, the historic low vols are more symptomatic of the heavy trading in structured derivatives and mask the true volatility of Korean bonds or stocks.

Interest rate volatility, measured by the volatility on swaptions, is in single digits for short tenors, the lowest it has been since 2008.

“In markets like Korea and Japan, you will always have relatively low implied vols because all the structured products trading desks have core long vega on their books,” said Camiel Houwen, head of Asian equity derivatives trading at ING. Vega refers to the changes in implied volatility.

YIELD HUNT

Structured note volumes in Korea are massive, driven by the need among retail and institutional investors for yield in an economy where the stock market has been sluggish. Bond yields around 3 percent are half their levels five years ago.

That has made range accruals and autocallable notes popular. The former pays investors a coupon if an underlying interest rate, such as the Korean benchmark certificate of deposit rate, stays within a range.

Autocallables similarly pay out when an underlying equity index such as the Kospi-200, or a combination of indices that may include China’s H-share index or the U.S. S&P index , stays within a range. The note gets knocked out with an early settlement or capital loss if the underlying index either rallies above the range or falls below a specified level.

Volumes of debt-linked structured notes written in 2013 are above 4 trillion won ($3.7 billion). The volume of equity-linked securities (ELS) so far this year is about 29 trillion won, but it is rising and volumes could overtake last year’s 35 trillion won record high, traders in Seoul said.

Harold Moon, head of equity and rates derivatives at Nomura in Seoul, says an autocallable can yield 6 to 7 percent.

“It’s no longer the boom years for single stocks and the downside risk is heavy when they buy even equity index ETFs,” Moon said. “Kospi 200 is very rangebound and people can at the most expect a 10 percent upside.”

But the growth in these products has meant issuers of these notes have to sell options to hedge their risk, thus depressing volatility. Until this month, when worries over rise in rates and a slowdown in structured products has let volatility climb slowly back.