FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean won closes near 6-year high; stocks edge down
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 9, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korean won closes near 6-year high; stocks edge down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - The South Korean won hit a near six-year peak against the dollar on Monday, supported by persistent stock inflows and in catch-up trade after the European Central Bank eased policy and amid intervention caution.

South Korean financial markets were closed on Friday for Memorial Day.

The local currency was quoted at 1,016.2 versus the dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.4 percent from Thursday’s close of 1,020.5. The won strengthened as high as 1,016.0 per dollar in the session, the strongest since Aug. 7, 2008.

Foreign investors positioned as net buyers for 18 consecutive sessions by picking up 21.3 billion won ($20.96 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.3 percent at 1,990.04 points, its weakest close since May 13, hit by profit taking in the units of Samsung Group.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which accounts for almost 16 percent of the main index, dropped 3.3 percent to mark its biggest daily percentage loss since Jan. 2.

$1 = 1016.1000 South Korean Won Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.