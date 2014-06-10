S.Korean stocks rebound, Samsung units rally after profit-taking

* KOSPI rebounds as profit taking on Samsung units abate * Sentiment helped by selective RRR cuts for banks in China * Extended foreign inflows support local currency and stocks * Won holds its ground after hitting strongest since Aug. 7, 2008 SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rebounded on Tuesday morning, as profit-taking on Samsung Group units abated after dragging the market lower the previous day, and supported by brighter prospects for the global economy after European Central Bank eased policy last week. Plans for an initial public offering by Samsung Everland, the group's de facto holding company have been a dominant factor in the South Korean market for days, fuelling rallies in Samsung unit shares before Monday's profit-taking. On Tuesday, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest component in KOSPI, recovered 1.3 percent after posting the biggest daily percentage drop since Jan 2. Its rival LG Electronics Inc advanced 3.9 percent. A move by the Chinese central bank to give some banks more lending power also helped sentiment, as China is South Korean exporters largest market. Otherwise, investors were awaiting global index provider MSCI's annual market classification, though analysts said it was unlikely that South Korea will be promoted to developed market status from its current emerging market position after coming short last year. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 1,998.74 points as of 0245 GMT, after shedding 0.9 percent over the previous two sessions. "Central banks in the euro zone and China have bolstered sentiment for riskier assets, supporting the market's attempt to regain the 2,000 point threshold," said Samsung Securities analyst Kim Yong-goo. The People's Bank of China on Monday said it will reduce the reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points for those banks with sizeable loans to the farm sector and small- and medium-sized firms, adding to positive risk appetite stemming from policy easing by the European Central Bank last week. Separately, four different types of options will expire in Seoul futures and options on Thursday in quarterly convergence known as quadruple witching, which could add volatility in the equity market as traders unwind positions. "With the quadruple witching day awaiting later in the week while the won continues its strength, the market is bound for turbulence near the current market level," Kim added. Foreign investors positioned as net buyers near mid-session, purchasing 70 billion won ($68.9 million) worth of KOSPI shares. MSCI will announces it annual market classification review later in the day. "There is virtually zero chance for the local market to be reclassified as a developed market with market conditions remaining the same from a year earlier," said Han Beom-ho, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. "China's A-shares are more likely to gain emerging market status, which will stir some weighting adjustments within the emerging market index and cause volatility in the local market." In the currency market, the won steadied after briefly hitting a fresh six-year high as traders were wary of a possible dollar-buying intervention by the South Korean authorities to curb the pace of the won's appreciation. The won rose as high as 1,015.5 against the dollar early in the session, the strongest level since Aug. 7, 2008. The won was quoted at 1,016.2 against the dollar as of 0245 GMT, unchanged from Monday's onshore close at 1,016.2. 0245 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,016.2 1,016.2 Yen/won 9.9306/248 9.9117 *KTB futures 106.07 106.04 KOSPI 1,998.74 1,990.04 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1016.0000 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)