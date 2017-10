SEOUL, March 30 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened slightly lower in cautious trading on Friday, with shipbuilders leading declines.

Samsung Heavy Industries fell 2.4 percent, while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering lost 1.9 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.18 percent at 2,010.84 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)