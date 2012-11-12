FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares set to edge up amid U.S. fiscal cliff caution
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 12, 2012 / 11:21 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares set to edge up amid U.S. fiscal cliff caution

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 13(Reuters) - South Korean stocks are expected to
inch up on Tuesday after posting third consecutive days of
declines, as caution lingers over the impending U.S. fiscal
cliff of tax hikes and spending cuts.
    "Investors will...be taking a wait-and-see attitude ahead of
the political wrangle over the fiscal cliff," said Chun
Jong-kyu, an analyst at Samsung Securities.
    U.S. political leaders are attempting to negotiate a deal to
avoid the fiscal cliff, which would, unless repealed, take
effect in the new year with a potentially devastating impact on
the world's biggest economy.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) 
finished down 0.2 percent at 1,900.87 points on Monday, but
pared earlier losses. 
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:21 GMT--------------
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500               1,380.03     0.01%     0.180    
USD/JPY                  79.48     0.03%     0.020    
10-YR US TSY YLD    1.613      --       0.000    
SPOT GOLD            $1,727.89     0.01%     0.150    
US CRUDE                $85.63    -0.51%    -0.440    
DOW JONES             12815.08     0.00%     -0.31    
ASIA ADRS              118.92    -0.22%     -0.26    
------------------------------------------------------------->Fi
cal cliff standoff keeps Wall Street subdued    
>Prices rise as fiscal cliff uncertainty prevails   
>Euro flat vs dollar, near 2-month low              
>Oil dip, fiscal cliff outweigh geopolitical tension 

 (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.