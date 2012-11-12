Seoul shares set to edge up amid U.S. fiscal cliff caution

SEOUL, Nov 13(Reuters) - South Korean stocks are expected to inch up on Tuesday after posting third consecutive days of declines, as caution lingers over the impending U.S. fiscal cliff of tax hikes and spending cuts. "Investors will...be taking a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the political wrangle over the fiscal cliff," said Chun Jong-kyu, an analyst at Samsung Securities. U.S. political leaders are attempting to negotiate a deal to avoid the fiscal cliff, which would, unless repealed, take effect in the new year with a potentially devastating impact on the world's biggest economy. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.2 percent at 1,900.87 points on Monday, but pared earlier losses. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:21 GMT-------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,380.03 0.01% 0.180 USD/JPY 79.48 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.613 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,727.89 0.01% 0.150 US CRUDE $85.63 -0.51% -0.440 DOW JONES 12815.08 0.00% -0.31 ASIA ADRS 118.92 -0.22% -0.26 ------------------------------------------------------------->Fi cal cliff standoff keeps Wall Street subdued >Prices rise as fiscal cliff uncertainty prevails >Euro flat vs dollar, near 2-month low >Oil dip, fiscal cliff outweigh geopolitical tension (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)