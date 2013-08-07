South Korean shares fall 1 pct on Samsung Elec slide, Fed uncertainty

* Shares fall 1 pct as uncertainty grows over Fed tapering

* Samsung Electronics drops ahead of key U.S. ruling

* Hyundai Motors dips on labour strike worries

SEOUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell to a 2-1/2-week low on Wednesday morning as regional markets dropped on U.S. stimulus uncertainty, while Samsung Electronics Co Ltd tumbled on worries ahead of a U.S. ruling on a patents infringement case with Apple Inc.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1 percent at 1,888.19 points as of 0235 GMT, having fallen as low as 1,885.36, its lowest intraday level seen since July 22.

“The market will most likely be driven by comments about the U.S. policy at least until the September FOMC meeting,” said Kim Byung-yeon, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee that sets monetary policy in the United States.

Investors continue to fret about when the Federal Reserve would begin to roll back its stimulus amid a recent batch of mixed data that appeared to back both an earlier and later start to the tapering timetable.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell more than 2 percent as the smartphone maker awaits a U.S. decision on Friday as to whether some of its phones and tablets infringed on Apple Inc’s patents and should be banned from imports into the country.

Auto maker Hyundai Motor Co declined 3.4 percent due to concerns about a possible labour strike in South Korea. Affiliate Kia Motors Corp fell 2.5 percent while auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd dipped 1.5 percent.

LG Electronics Inc rose 0.4 percent ahead of the highly anticipated release of new smartphone “G2” later in the day.

Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd increased 2.9 percent after obtaining approval for sales of a new product in the U.S. by the Federal Drug Administration.

Foreign investors sold a net 44.8 billion won ($40.16 million) worth of KOSPI shares by late morning.

Decliners outnumbered gainers 488 to 260.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 1.1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.2 percent lower. ($1 = 1116.9000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Shri Navaratnam)