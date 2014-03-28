FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares end at highest level this year; best week in 7 mths
March 28, 2014

Seoul shares end at highest level this year; best week in 7 mths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Seoul shares inched up to their highest closing level so far this year on Friday, buoyed by foreign capital inflows and posting the strongest weekly gain in seven months.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 1,981.00 points, its highest close since Dec. 30.

The KOSPI advanced 2.4 percent for the week, the biggest weekly gain since a 3 percent rise at the end of August.

Foreign investors bought a net 227.2 billion won ($212 million) worth of KOSPI shares, reversing their initial position as net sellers to underpin the main board.

$1 = 1071.5000 Korean Won Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
