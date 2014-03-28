Seoul shares end at highest level this year; best week in 7 mths

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Seoul shares inched up to their highest closing level so far this year on Friday, buoyed by foreign capital inflows and posting the strongest weekly gain in seven months.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 1,981.00 points, its highest close since Dec. 30.

The KOSPI advanced 2.4 percent for the week, the biggest weekly gain since a 3 percent rise at the end of August.

Foreign investors bought a net 227.2 billion won ($212 million) worth of KOSPI shares, reversing their initial position as net sellers to underpin the main board.