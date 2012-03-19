FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
March 19, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 19 - Daily net trading in shares on South
Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.	
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS     RETAIL	
Mar 19           34.7           -112.0          82.8      	
Mar 16           -1.7           -149.9         151.8   	
Mar 15          169.0           -249.9          77.5          	
Mar 14          535.9             41.3        -479.2      	
Mar 13          120.5             82.6        -313.1      	
Mar 12         -146.6           -115.5         286.3      	
Mar  9           16.6             -8.2        -102.4      	
Mar  8         -420.9            142.1         203.1      	
Mar  7         -370.8            128.6         350.5      	
Mar  6         -226.3           -117.6         298.5      	
Mar  5          -47.1           -153.7         272.1      	
Mar  2          374.8             18.8        -314.3      	
Feb 29          532.5            159.4        -525.3      	
Feb 28          -81.3            202.2        -161.5      	
Feb 27          -28.8           -209.4         300.8      	
Feb 24          170.7            -99.3         -67.7      	
Month to date   351.0           -474.9         513.0      	
Year to date 10,928.5         -2,858.1      -6,418.0      	
  Source: The Korea Exchange	
 	
 (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to
news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)	
	
	
 (Compiled by Eun Jee Park)

