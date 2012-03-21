FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
March 21, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 21 - Daily net trading in shares on South
Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.	
    South Korea's KOSPI index fell 0.7 percent on
Wednesday to a one-week low as worries about China's slowing
growth prompted investors to book profits after recent gains.	
       	
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS     RETAIL   	
Mar 21         -163.7           -204.0         341.4 	
Mar 20           12.4            -33.5         176.4       	
Mar 19           34.5            -63.3          83.0          	
Mar 16           -1.7           -149.9         151.8       	
Mar 15          169.0           -249.9          77.5            
 	
Mar 14          535.9             41.3        -479.2          	
Mar 13          120.5             82.6        -313.1          	
Mar 12         -146.6           -115.5         286.3          	
Mar  9           16.6             -8.2        -102.4          	
Mar  8         -420.9            142.1         203.1          	
Mar  7         -370.8            128.6         350.5          	
Mar  6         -226.3           -117.6         298.5          	
Mar  5          -47.1           -153.7         272.1          	
Mar  2          374.8             18.8        -314.3          	
Feb 29          532.5            159.4        -525.3          	
Feb 28          -81.3            202.2        -161.5          	
Month to date   199.6           -663.7        1030.8          	
Year to date 10,777.1         -3,047.0      -5,900.2    	
     Source: The Korea Exchange	
  *Foreign investors were net buyers for 10 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
xx won worth. 	
 	
 (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to
news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)	
	
	
 (Compiled by Jin-kyu Kang)

