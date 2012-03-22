FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks, net sellers for 2nd day
March 22, 2012 / 7:32 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks, net sellers for 2nd day

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 22 - Daily net trading in shares on South
Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.	
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS     RETAIL	
Mar 22          -52.6           -107.7          97.8    	
Mar 21         -150.9           -218.0         341.7   	
Mar 20           12.4            -33.5         176.4         	
Mar 19           34.5            -63.3          83.0            	
Mar 16           -1.7           -149.9         151.8         	
Mar 15          169.0           -249.9          77.5            
  	
Mar 14          535.9             41.3        -479.2            	
Mar 13          120.5             82.6        -313.1            	
Mar 12         -146.6           -115.5         286.3            	
Mar  9           16.6             -8.2        -102.4            	
Mar  8         -420.9            142.1         203.1            	
Mar  7         -370.8            128.6         350.5            	
Mar  6         -226.3           -117.6         298.5            	
Mar  5          -47.1           -153.7         272.1            	
Mar  2          374.8             18.8        -314.3            	
Feb 29          532.5            159.4        -525.3            	
Month to date   159.7           -785.3       1,129.1            	
Year to date 10,737.2         -3,168.6      -5,801.9      	
  Source: The Korea Exchange	
 	
 (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to
news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)	
	
	
 (Compiled by Eun Jee Park)

