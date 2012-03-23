FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 23, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 23 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main
stock exchange by three major categories of investor as
of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure
indicates net selling.	
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS     RETAIL	
Mar 23           48.1              5.6         105.7  	
Mar 22          -49.9           -110.3          97.7      	
Mar 21         -150.9           -218.0         341.7     	
Mar 20           12.4            -33.5         176.4           	
Mar 19           34.5            -63.3          83.0            
 	
Mar 16           -1.7           -149.9         151.8           	
Mar 15          169.0           -249.9          77.5            
   	
Mar 14          535.9             41.3        -479.2            
 	
Mar 13          120.5             82.6        -313.1            
 	
Mar 12         -146.6           -115.5         286.3            
 	
Mar  9           16.6             -8.2        -102.4            
 	
Mar  8         -420.9            142.1         203.1            
 	
Mar  7         -370.8            128.6         350.5            
 	
Mar  6         -226.3           -117.6         298.5            
 	
Mar  5          -47.1           -153.7         272.1      	
Mar  2          374.8             18.8        -314.3      	
Month to date   210.5           -782.4       1,234.6            
 	
Year to date 10,788.0         -3,165.6      -5,696.3      	
  Source: The Korea Exchange	
	
	
 (Compiled by Eun Jee Park in Seoul; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.