TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks; net selling on Monday
#Financials
March 26, 2012 / 7:30 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks; net selling on Monday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 26 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.	
	
	
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS     RETAIL  	
Mar 26          -71.9           -288.3         305.7	
Mar 23           48.1              4.2         103.7    	
Mar 22          -49.9           -110.3          97.7        	
Mar 21         -150.9           -218.0         341.7       	
Mar 20           12.4            -33.5         176.4            	
Mar 19           34.5            -63.3          83.0            	
Mar 16           -1.7           -149.9         151.8            	
Mar 15          169.0           -249.9          77.5            	
Mar 14          535.9             41.3        -479.2            	
Mar 13          120.5             82.6        -313.1            	
Mar 12         -146.6           -115.5         286.3            	
Mar  9           16.6             -8.2        -102.4            	
Mar  8         -420.9            142.1         203.1            	
Mar  7         -370.8            128.6         350.5            	
Mar  6         -226.3           -117.6         298.5            	
Mar  5          -47.1           -153.7         272.1        	
Month to date   138.5         -1,072.0       1,538.4            	
Year to date 10,716.1         -3,455.3      -5,392.6        	
  Source: The Korea Exchange  	
	
 (Reporting By Iktae Park)

