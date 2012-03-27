FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in S.Korean stocks; foreign buyers return
March 27, 2012

TABLE-Foreign trading in S.Korean stocks; foreign buyers return

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 27 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.	
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS     RETAIL  	
Mar 27          324.1            -96.5        -212.2  	
Mar 26          -45.1           -289.1         305.9	
Mar 23           48.1              4.2         103.7      	
Mar 22          -49.9           -110.3          97.7          	
Mar 21         -150.9           -218.0         341.7         	
Mar 20           12.4            -33.5         176.4            
 	
Mar 19           34.5            -63.3          83.0            
 	
Mar 16           -1.7           -149.9         151.8            
 	
Mar 15          169.0           -249.9          77.5            
 	
Mar 14          535.9             41.3        -479.2            
 	
Mar 13          120.5             82.6        -313.1            
 	
Mar 12         -146.6           -115.5         286.3            
 	
Mar  9           16.6             -8.2        -102.4            
 	
Mar  8         -420.9            142.1         203.1            
 	
Mar  7         -370.8            128.6         350.5            
 	
Mar  6         -226.3           -117.6         298.5            
 	
Month to date   489.5         -1,169.3       1,326.4            	
Year to date 11,067.0         -3,552.6      -5,604.6        	
  Source: The Korea Exchange	
 	
 (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to
news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)	
	
	
 (Compiled by Eun Jee Park)

