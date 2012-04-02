FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 2, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 2 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.	
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS     RETAIL  	
Apr 02          -15.1            101.7          -6.2	
Mar 30           22.1             81.1          -1.0    	
Mar 29           37.4             27.0          90.5    	
Mar 28          -62.2             58.1           9.0    	
Mar 27          344.6           -115.2        -211.6    	
Mar 26          -45.1           -289.1         305.9    	
Mar 23           48.1              4.2         103.7    	
Mar 22          -49.9           -110.3          97.7    	
Mar 21         -150.9           -218.0         341.7    	
Mar 20           12.4            -33.5         176.4    	
Mar 19           34.5            -63.3          83.0    	
Mar 16           -1.7           -149.9         151.8    	
Mar 15          169.0           -249.9          77.5    	
Mar 14          535.9             41.3        -479.2    	
Mar 13          120.5             82.6        -313.1    	
Month to date   -15.1           -101.7          -6.2    	
Year to date 11,069.7         -3,303.3      -5,511.8    	
  Source: The Korea Exchange   	
	
	
 (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.