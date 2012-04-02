SEOUL, April 2 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 02 -15.1 101.7 -6.2 Mar 30 22.1 81.1 -1.0 Mar 29 37.4 27.0 90.5 Mar 28 -62.2 58.1 9.0 Mar 27 344.6 -115.2 -211.6 Mar 26 -45.1 -289.1 305.9 Mar 23 48.1 4.2 103.7 Mar 22 -49.9 -110.3 97.7 Mar 21 -150.9 -218.0 341.7 Mar 20 12.4 -33.5 176.4 Mar 19 34.5 -63.3 83.0 Mar 16 -1.7 -149.9 151.8 Mar 15 169.0 -249.9 77.5 Mar 14 535.9 41.3 -479.2 Mar 13 120.5 82.6 -313.1 Month to date -15.1 -101.7 -6.2 Year to date 11,069.7 -3,303.3 -5,511.8 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)