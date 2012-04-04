FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
April 4, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 4 - Daily net trading in shares on South
Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.	
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS     RETAIL 	
Apr 04          -72.6           -405.9         170.1     	
Apr 03          266.0            -84.4        -391.9      	
Apr 02          -17.7            104.5          -6.3    	
Mar 30           22.1             81.1          -1.0        	
Mar 29           37.4             27.0          90.5        	
Mar 28          -62.2             58.1           9.0        	
Mar 27          344.6           -115.2        -211.6        	
Mar 26          -45.1           -289.1         305.9        	
Mar 23           48.1              4.2         103.7        	
Mar 22          -49.9           -110.3          97.7        	
Mar 21         -150.9           -218.0         341.7        	
Mar 20           12.4            -33.5         176.4        	
Mar 19           34.5            -63.3          83.0        	
Mar 16           -1.7           -149.9         151.8        	
Mar 15          169.0           -249.9          77.5        	
Mar 14          535.9             41.3        -479.2        	
Month to date   175.6           -385.8        -228.1        	
Year to date 11,260.4         -3,790.8      -5,733.7      	
  Source: The Korea Exchange	
 	
 (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to
news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)	
	
	
 (Compiled by Eun Jee Park)

