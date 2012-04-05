FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
April 5, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 5 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.	
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS     RETAIL 	
Apr 05          -38.5            110.5          66.9  	
Apr 04          225.9           -124.8         169.8       	
Apr 03          266.0            -84.4        -391.9        	
Apr 02          -17.7            104.5          -6.3      	
Mar 30           22.1             81.1          -1.0          	
Mar 29           37.4             27.0          90.5          	
Mar 28          -62.2             58.1           9.0          	
Mar 27          344.6           -115.2        -211.6          	
Mar 26          -45.1           -289.1         305.9          	
Mar 23           48.1              4.2         103.7          	
Mar 22          -49.9           -110.3          97.7          	
Mar 21         -150.9           -218.0         341.7          	
Mar 20           12.4            -33.5         176.4          	
Mar 19           34.5            -63.3          83.0          	
Mar 16           -1.7           -149.9         151.8          	
Mar 15          169.0           -249.9          77.5          	
Month to date   435.6              5.8        -161.5	
Year to date 11,520.4         -3,399.2      -5,667.1      	
Source: The Korea Exchange	
 	
 (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to
news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)	
	
	
 (Compiled by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

