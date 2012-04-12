TABLE-Foreigners net sellers of S.Korean stocks for 3rd day

SEOUL, April 12 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 12 -365.9* 199.7 201.7 Apr 10 -82.3 21.2 -61.2 Apr 09 -57.4 -86.5 236.0 Apr 06 229.0 -285.8 142.0 Apr 05 3.0 68.0 68.0 Apr 04 225.9 -124.8 169.8 Apr 03 266.0 -84.4 -391.9 Apr 02 -17.7 104.5 -6.3 Mar 30 22.1 81.1 -1.0 Mar 29 37.4 27.0 90.5 Mar 28 -62.2 58.1 9.0 Mar 27 344.6 -115.2 -211.6 Mar 26 -45.1 -289.1 305.9 Mar 23 48.1 4.2 103.7 Mar 22 -49.9 -110.3 97.7 Mar 21 -150.9 -218.0 341.7 Mar 20 12.4 -33.5 176.4 Month to date 200.6 -188.1 358.2 Year to date 11,285.3 -3,593.1 -5,147.5 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net sellers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total selling for the period to a net 505.6 billion won ($443.64 million)worth. (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 1139.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Eun Jee Park)