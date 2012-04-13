FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 13, 2012 / 7:25 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 13 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.	
	
            FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS      RETAIL   	
Apr 13         -211.3*           314.4        -127.8	
Apr 12         -356.8            191.3         201.2         	
Apr 10          -82.3             21.2         -61.2      	
Apr 09          -57.4            -86.5         236.0      	
Apr 06          229.0           -285.8         142.0        	
Apr 05            3.0             68.0          68.0            	
Apr 04          225.9           -124.8         169.8            	
Apr 03          266.0            -84.4        -391.9            	
Apr 02          -17.7            104.5          -6.3            	
Mar 30           22.1             81.1          -1.0            
 	
Mar 29           37.4             27.0          90.5            	
Mar 28          -62.2             58.1           9.0            	
Mar 27          344.6           -115.2        -211.6            	
Mar 26          -45.1           -289.1         305.9            	
Mar 23           48.1              4.2         103.7            	
Month to date   209.6           -195.6         357.6          	
Year to date 11,294.4         -3,601.6      -5,148.1         	
  Source: The Korea Exchange  	
  *Foreign investors were net sellers for four consecutive 	
sessions, bringing their total selling for the period to a net 	
716.9 billion won ($628.50 million)worth.   	
($1 = 1140.6500 Korean won)	
	
 (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

