TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
April 16, 2012 / 7:25 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.	
	
            FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS      RETAIL     	
Apr 16         -165.7            -34.8         380.1 	
Apr 13           29.4            412.0        -128.3 	
Apr 12         -356.8            191.3         201.2           	
Apr 10          -82.3             21.2         -61.2        	
Apr 09          -57.4            -86.5         236.0        	
Apr 06          229.0           -285.8         142.0          	
Apr 05            3.0             68.0          68.0            
 	
Apr 04          225.9           -124.8         169.8            
 	
Apr 03          266.0            -84.4        -391.9            
 	
Apr 02          -17.7            104.5          -6.3            
 	
Mar 30           22.1             81.1          -1.0            	
Mar 29           37.4             27.0          90.5            
 	
Mar 28          -62.2             58.1           9.0            
 	
Mar 27          344.6           -115.2        -211.6            
 	
Mar 26          -45.1           -289.1         305.9            
 	
Mar 23           48.1              4.2         103.7            
 	
Month to date    73.4            180.7         609.4            	
Year to date 11,158.1         -3,224.3      -4,596.3           	
  Source: The Korea Exchange    	
	
 (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

