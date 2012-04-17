FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
April 17, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 17 - Daily net trading in shares on South
Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.	
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS      RETAIL	
Apr 17         -305.0              7.6         213.4       	
Apr 16         -121.8            -79.1         381.3   	
Apr 13           29.4            412.0        -128.3   	
Apr 12         -356.8            191.3         201.2            	
Apr 10          -82.3             21.2         -61.2          	
Apr 09          -57.4            -86.5         236.0          	
Apr 06          229.0           -285.8         142.0            	
Apr 05            3.0             68.0          68.0            
   	
Apr 04          225.9           -124.8         169.8            
   	
Apr 03          266.0            -84.4        -391.9            
 	
Apr 02          -17.7            104.5          -6.3            
 	
Mar 30           22.1             81.1          -1.0            
 	
Mar 29           37.4             27.0          90.5            
  	
Mar 28          -62.2             58.1           9.0            
 	
Mar 27          344.6           -115.2        -211.6            
 	
Mar 26          -45.1           -289.1         305.9            	
Month to date   117.4            136.4         610.6            
 	
Year to date 11,202.0         -3,268.6      -4,895.0            	
 	
 (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to
news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)	
	
	
 (Compiled by Eun Jee Park)

