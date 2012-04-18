FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Foreigners net sellers of S.Korea stocks for 3rd day
#Financials
April 18, 2012 / 7:50 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Foreigners net sellers of S.Korea stocks for 3rd day

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects latest figures and updates time)	
    SEOUL, April 18 - Daily net trading in shares on South
Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0820 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.	
             FOREIGNERS        INSTITUTIONS    RETAIL
 Apr 18         -139.1             52.0          76.3
 Apr 17         -301.1              3.7         213.9
 Apr 16         -121.8            -79.1         381.3
 Apr 13           29.4            412.0        -128.3
 Apr 12         -356.8            191.3         201.2
 Apr 10          -82.3             21.2         -61.2
 Apr 09          -57.4            -86.5         236.0
 Apr 06          229.0           -285.8         142.0
 Apr 05            3.0             68.0          68.0
 Apr 04          225.9           -124.8         169.8
 Apr 03          266.0            -84.4        -391.9
 Apr 02          -17.7            104.5          -6.3
 Mar 30           22.1             81.1          -1.0
 Mar 29           37.4             27.0          90.5
 Mar 28          -62.2             58.1           9.0
 Mar 27          344.6           -115.2        -211.6
 Mar 26          -45.1           -289.1         305.9
 Month to date  -323.0            192.0         900.8
 Year to date 10,761.9         -3,213.0      -4,604.9	
    Source: The Korea Exchange	
    *Foreign investors were net sellers for three consecutive 	
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 	
562.0 billion won ($492.70 million)worth.
($1 = 1140.6500 Korean won)	
	
 (Compiled by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

