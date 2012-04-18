CORRECTED-TABLE-Foreigners net sellers of S.Korea stocks for 3rd day

(Corrects latest figures and updates time) SEOUL, April 18 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0820 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 18 -139.1 52.0 76.3 Apr 17 -301.1 3.7 213.9 Apr 16 -121.8 -79.1 381.3 Apr 13 29.4 412.0 -128.3 Apr 12 -356.8 191.3 201.2 Apr 10 -82.3 21.2 -61.2 Apr 09 -57.4 -86.5 236.0 Apr 06 229.0 -285.8 142.0 Apr 05 3.0 68.0 68.0 Apr 04 225.9 -124.8 169.8 Apr 03 266.0 -84.4 -391.9 Apr 02 -17.7 104.5 -6.3 Mar 30 22.1 81.1 -1.0 Mar 29 37.4 27.0 90.5 Mar 28 -62.2 58.1 9.0 Mar 27 344.6 -115.2 -211.6 Mar 26 -45.1 -289.1 305.9 Month to date -323.0 192.0 900.8 Year to date 10,761.9 -3,213.0 -4,604.9 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net sellers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 562.0 billion won ($492.70 million)worth. ($1 = 1140.6500 Korean won) (Compiled by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)