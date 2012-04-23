FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreigners net sellers of S.Korean stocks for 6th day
#Financials
April 23, 2012 / 7:35 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreigners net sellers of S.Korean stocks for 6th day

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 23 - Daily net trading in shares on South
Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.	
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS      RETAIL  	
Apr 23         -117.6*           153.5         -91.3	
Apr 20         -327.9           -132.9         418.1	
Apr 19          -87.3            -18.8          64.1	
Apr 18         -122.4             38.2          76.2	
Apr 17         -301.1              3.7         213.9	
Apr 16         -121.8            -79.1         381.3	
Apr 13           29.4            412.0        -128.3	
Apr 12         -356.8            191.3         201.2	
Apr 10          -82.3             21.2         -61.2	
Apr 09          -57.4            -86.5         236.0	
Apr 06          229.0           -285.8         142.0	
Apr 05            3.0             68.0          68.0	
Apr 04          225.9           -124.8         169.8	
Apr 03          266.0            -84.4        -391.9	
Apr 02          -17.7            104.5          -6.3	
Mar 30           22.1             81.1          -1.0	
Mar 29           37.4             27.0          90.5	
Month to date  -838.9            180.1       1,291.7	
Year to date 10,245.8         -3,224.9      -4,214.0	
  Source: The Korea Exchange	
  *Foreign investors were net sellers for six consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
1078.1 billion won ($946.12 million). 	
 	
 (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to
news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)	
($1 = 1139.5000 Korean won)	
	
 (Compiled by Jin-kyu Kang)

