TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
April 26, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.	
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS      RETAIL	
Apr 26          176.8            -88.2        -192.3    	
Apr 25           -2.2             45.7         -23.8  	
Apr 24            9.3            214.1          50.2         	
Apr 23         -121.9            158.0         -91.7      	
Apr 20         -327.9           -132.9         418.1      	
Apr 19          -87.3            -18.8          64.1      	
Apr 18         -122.4             38.2          76.2      	
Apr 17         -301.1              3.7         213.9      	
Apr 16         -121.8            -79.1         381.3      	
Apr 13           29.4            412.0        -128.3      	
Apr 12         -356.8            191.3         201.2      	
Apr 10          -82.3             21.2         -61.2      	
Apr 09          -57.4            -86.5         236.0      	
Apr 06          229.0           -285.8         142.0      	
Apr 05            3.0             68.0          68.0      	
Apr 04          225.9           -124.8         169.8      	
Apr 03          266.0            -84.4        -391.9      	
Apr 02          -17.7            104.5          -6.3      	
Mar 30           22.1             81.1          -1.0      	
Month to date  -659.4            356.2       1,125.4      	
Year to date 10,425.4         -3,048.8      -4,380.3    	
  Source: The Korea Exchange	
 	
 (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to
news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)	
	
	
 (Eun Jee Park)

