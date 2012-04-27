FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2012 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 27 - Daily net trading in shares on South
Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.	
             FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS      RETAIL  	
Apr 27          306.9             34.3        -243.0 	
Apr 26          174.3            -85.5        -198.5      	
Apr 25           -2.2             45.7         -23.8    	
Apr 24            9.3            214.1          50.2           	
Apr 23         -121.9            158.0         -91.7        	
Apr 20         -327.9           -132.9         418.1        	
Apr 19          -87.3            -18.8          64.1        	
Apr 18         -122.4             38.2          76.2        	
Apr 17         -301.1              3.7         213.9        	
Apr 16         -121.8            -79.1         381.3        	
Apr 13           29.4            412.0        -128.3        	
Apr 12         -356.8            191.3         201.2        	
Apr 10          -82.3             21.2         -61.2        	
Apr 09          -57.4            -86.5         236.0        	
Apr 06          229.0           -285.8         142.0        	
Apr 05            3.0             68.0          68.0        	
Apr 04          225.9           -124.8         169.8        	
Apr 03          266.0            -84.4        -391.9        	
Apr 02          -17.7            104.5          -6.3        	
Month to date  -354.9            393.2         876.1	
Year to date 10,729.9         -3,011.8      -4,629.5   	
  Source: The Korea Exchange	
 	
 (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to
news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)	
	
 (Compiled by Jin-kyu Kang)

