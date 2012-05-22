FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
May 22, 2012 / 7:40 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.	
    	
            FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL	
May 22          -28.4*           -26.9         107.6	
May 21          -57.9             12.5          87.0	
May 18         -429.8            134.7         288.6	
May 17          -51.4            129.4         107.5	
May 16         -491.2             31.8         272.3	
May 15         -184.5             32.2          24.1	
May 14         -157.2            116.9          93.9	
May 11         -167.4            -23.4         267.2	
May 10         -207.8            135.5         244.4	
May 09         -343.7            -56.3         219.4	
May 08         -323.2             94.7         134.1	
May 07         -442.5            124.3         456.4	
May 04          -96.5             63.6          44.1	
May 03         -132.7             14.7          28.5	
May 02         -131.9             60.6         127.7	
Apr 30          313.5              6.9        -278.6	
Month to date-3,246.2            844.3       2,502.9	
Year to date  7,812.1         -2,188.5      -2,406.1	
  Source: The Korea Exchange	
   *Foreign investors have been net sellers for 15 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
3,246.1 billion won ($2.78 billion).	
($1 = 1168.9500 Korean won)	
	
 (Compiled by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)

