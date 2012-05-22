SEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 22 -28.4* -26.9 107.6 May 21 -57.9 12.5 87.0 May 18 -429.8 134.7 288.6 May 17 -51.4 129.4 107.5 May 16 -491.2 31.8 272.3 May 15 -184.5 32.2 24.1 May 14 -157.2 116.9 93.9 May 11 -167.4 -23.4 267.2 May 10 -207.8 135.5 244.4 May 09 -343.7 -56.3 219.4 May 08 -323.2 94.7 134.1 May 07 -442.5 124.3 456.4 May 04 -96.5 63.6 44.1 May 03 -132.7 14.7 28.5 May 02 -131.9 60.6 127.7 Apr 30 313.5 6.9 -278.6 Month to date-3,246.2 844.3 2,502.9 Year to date 7,812.1 -2,188.5 -2,406.1 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors have been net sellers for 15 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 3,246.1 billion won ($2.78 billion). ($1 = 1168.9500 Korean won) (Compiled by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)