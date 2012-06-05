FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
June 5, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 5 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.	
            FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL 	
Jun 05         -341.9*           391.8        -214.6         	
Jun 04         -272.7            -84.0        -142.7 	
Jun 01         -201.3             33.8         123.1	
May 31          -20.2            -48.9          47.7	
May 30          158.1             70.6          61.8  	
May 29           29.6            185.3        -305.6  	
May 25         -135.1            215.0         -47.3  	
May 24         -232.2            145.9           4.1  	
May 23         -382.0            177.6         168.3  	
May 22           -3.9            -51.8         109.5   	
May 21          -57.9             12.5          87.0   	
May 18         -429.8            134.7         288.6  	
May 17          -51.4            129.4         107.5  	
May 16         -491.2             31.8         272.3  	
May 15         -184.5             32.2          24.1  	
May 14         -157.2            116.9          93.9  	
Month to date  -815.9            341.7        -234.3	
Year to date  6,438.5         -1,125.7      -2,709.8	
  Source: The Korea Exchange 	
  * Foreign investors have been net sellers for four consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 	
836.1 billion Korean won ($707.39 million)	
	
    ($1 = 1181.9500 Korean won)	
	
 (Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by Sunil Nair)

