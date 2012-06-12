FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 12, 2012 / 7:24 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 12 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.	
            FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL	
Jun 12          -49.3             89.9          42.4	
Jun 11          218.8             15.4        -250.2	
Jun 08            5.7             47.9         -59.0	
Jun 07          307.9            142.2        -475.1 	
Jun 05         -341.9            391.8        -214.6         	
Jun 04         -272.7            -84.0        -142.7 	
Jun 01         -201.3             33.8         123.1	
May 31          -20.2            -48.9          47.7	
May 30          158.1             70.6          61.8  	
May 29           29.6            185.3        -305.6  	
May 25         -135.1            215.0         -47.3  	
May 24         -232.2            145.9           4.1  	
May 23         -382.0            177.6         168.3  	
May 22           -3.9            -51.8         109.5   	
May 21          -57.9             12.5          87.0   	
May 18         -429.8            134.7         288.6  	
May 17          -51.4            129.4         107.5  	
May 16         -491.2             31.8         272.3  	
Month to date  -311.0            615.3        -977.1    	
Year to date  6,943.4           -852.1      -3,452.6	
  Source: The Korea Exchange	
($1 = 1175.3000 Korean won)	
	
 (Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.