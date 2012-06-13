TABLE-Foreigners turn net buyers of S.Korean stocks

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jun 13 155.3 32.5 150.9 Jun 12 -39.1 79.1 43.0 Jun 11 218.8 15.4 -250.2 Jun 08 5.7 47.9 -59.0 Jun 07 307.9 142.2 -475.1 Jun 05 -341.9 391.8 -214.6 Jun 04 -272.7 -84.0 -142.7 Jun 01 -201.3 33.8 123.1 May 31 -20.2 -48.9 47.7 May 30 158.1 70.6 61.8 May 29 29.6 185.3 -305.6 May 25 -135.1 215.0 -47.3 May 24 -232.2 145.9 4.1 May 23 -382.0 177.6 168.3 May 22 -3.9 -51.8 109.5 May 21 -57.9 12.5 87.0 May 18 -429.8 134.7 288.6 May 17 -51.4 129.4 107.5 Month to date -145.5 572.0 -1,127.2 Year to date 7,108.9 -895.4 -3,602.9 Source: The Korea Exchange For South Korea Stock reports, doubleclick (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Anand Basu)