TABLE-Foreigners turn net buyers of S.Korean stocks
#Financials
June 13, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreigners turn net buyers of S.Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.	
            FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL	
Jun 13          155.3             32.5         150.9	
Jun 12          -39.1             79.1          43.0	
Jun 11          218.8             15.4        -250.2	
Jun 08            5.7             47.9         -59.0	
Jun 07          307.9            142.2        -475.1 	
Jun 05         -341.9            391.8        -214.6         	
Jun 04         -272.7            -84.0        -142.7 	
Jun 01         -201.3             33.8         123.1	
May 31          -20.2            -48.9          47.7	
May 30          158.1             70.6          61.8  	
May 29           29.6            185.3        -305.6  	
May 25         -135.1            215.0         -47.3  	
May 24         -232.2            145.9           4.1  	
May 23         -382.0            177.6         168.3  	
May 22           -3.9            -51.8         109.5   	
May 21          -57.9             12.5          87.0   	
May 18         -429.8            134.7         288.6  	
May 17          -51.4            129.4         107.5  	
Month to date  -145.5            572.0      -1,127.2    	
Year to date  7,108.9           -895.4      -3,602.9	
  Source: The Korea Exchange	
 For South Korea Stock reports, doubleclick 	
	
 (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

