SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jun 14 102.1 158.0 -277.5 Jun 13 156.7 -33.7 -151.1 Jun 12 -49.3 89.9 42.4 Jun 11 218.8 15.4 -250.2 Jun 08 5.7 47.9 -59.0 Jun 07 307.9 142.2 -475.1 Jun 05 -341.9 391.8 -214.6 Jun 04 -272.7 -84.0 -142.7 Jun 01 -201.3 33.8 123.1 May 31 -20.2 -48.9 47.7 May 30 158.1 70.6 61.8 May 29 29.6 185.3 -305.6 May 25 -135.1 215.0 -47.3 May 24 -232.2 145.9 4.1 May 23 -382.0 177.6 168.3 May 22 -3.9 -51.8 109.5 May 21 -57.9 12.5 87.0 May 18 -429.8 134.7 288.6 May 17 -51.4 129.4 107.5 May 16 -491.2 31.8 272.3 Month to date -42.0 728.7 -1,405.1 Year to date 7,212.4 -738.7 -3,880.6 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Iktae Park)