FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 15, 2012 / 7:30 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 15 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.	
            FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL	
Jun 15         -243.1            229.3         -99.7	
Jun 14           76.7            187.1        -276.4  	
Jun 13          156.7            -33.7        -151.1  	
Jun 12          -49.3             89.9          42.4	
Jun 11          218.8             15.4        -250.2	
Jun 08            5.7             47.9         -59.0	
Jun 07          307.9            142.2        -475.1 	
Jun 05         -341.9            391.8        -214.6         	
Jun 04         -272.7            -84.0        -142.7 	
Jun 01         -201.3             33.8         123.1	
May 31          -20.2            -48.9          47.7	
May 30          158.1             70.6          61.8  	
May 29           29.6            185.3        -305.6  	
May 25         -135.1            215.0         -47.3  	
May 24         -232.2            145.9           4.1  	
May 23         -382.0            177.6         168.3  	
May 22           -3.9            -51.8         109.5   	
May 21          -57.9             12.5          87.0   	
May 18         -429.8            134.7         288.6  	
May 17          -51.4            129.4         107.5  	
Month to date  -310.6            987.1      -1,503.7    	
Year to date  6,943.8           -480.2      -3,979.3	
  Source: The Korea Exchange	
	
 (Reporting by Eun Jee Park)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.