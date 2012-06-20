FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
June 20, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 20 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
            FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL
Jun 20          220.5*           -53.2        -153.3
Jun 19          193.2            -10.7        -166.5
Jun 18          375.2             31.5        -383.2
Jun 15         -200.7            174.7         -99.7
Jun 14           76.7            187.1        -276.4  
Jun 13          156.7            -33.7        -151.1  
Jun 12          -49.3             89.9          42.4
Jun 11          218.8             15.4        -250.2
Jun 08            5.7             47.9         -59.0
Jun 07          307.9            142.2        -475.1 
Jun 05         -341.9            391.8        -214.6         
Jun 04         -272.7            -84.0        -142.7 
Jun 01         -201.3             33.8         123.1
May 31          -20.2            -48.9          47.7
May 30          158.1             70.6          61.8  
Month to date   520.7            900.2      -2,206.7    
Year to date  7,775.1           -567.2      -4,682.3
  Source: The Korea Exchange  
    *Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive 
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
 
788.9 billion won ($682.19 million) worth. 
($1 = 1156.4250 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Laeticia Ock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
