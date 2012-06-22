SEOUL, June 22 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling. FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jun 22 -241.0 -4.4 732.6 Jun 21 26.2 24.7 -79.4 Jun 20 236.4 -62.4 -153.4 Jun 19 193.2 -10.7 -166.5 Jun 18 375.2 31.5 -383.2 Jun 15 -200.7 174.7 -99.7 Jun 14 76.7 187.1 -276.4 Jun 13 156.7 -33.7 -151.1 Jun 12 -49.3 89.9 42.4 Jun 11 218.8 15.4 -250.2 Jun 08 5.7 47.9 -59.0 Jun 07 307.9 142.2 -475.1 Jun 05 -341.9 391.8 -214.6 Jun 04 -272.7 -84.0 -142.7 Jun 01 -201.3 33.8 123.1 Month to date 321.8 911.3 -1,553.5 Year to date 7,576.2 -556.1 -4,029.1 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Iktae Park)