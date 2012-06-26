FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
June 26, 2012

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 26 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS       RETAIL
Jun 26         -314.6             93.9         246.5
Jun 25         -498.2            132.3         549.4
Jun 22         -240.2             -4.1         732.1
Jun 21           26.2             24.7         -79.4
Jun 20          236.4            -62.4        -153.4
Jun 19          193.2            -10.7        -166.5
Jun 18          375.2             31.5        -383.2
Jun 15         -200.7            174.7         -99.7
Jun 14           76.7            187.1        -276.4  
Jun 13          156.7            -33.7        -151.1  
Jun 12          -49.3             89.9          42.4
Jun 11          218.8             15.4        -250.2
Jun 08            5.7             47.9         -59.0
Jun 07          307.9            142.2        -475.1 
Jun 05         -341.9            391.8        -214.6         
Month to date  -490.2          1,137.7        -758.2    
Year to date  6,764.2           -329.7      -3,233.8
  Source: The Korea Exchange  
   * Foreign inverstors were net sellers for 3 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
1,053.0 billion won ($906.47 million) worth. 
($1 = 1161.6500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Laeticia Ock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
