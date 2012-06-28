FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
June 28, 2012 / 7:22 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Jun 28          -65.8*            28.4          15.2
Jun 27         -241.4             40.3         201.3 
Jun 26         -303.0             80.4         246.9
Jun 25         -498.2            132.3         549.4
Jun 22         -240.2             -4.1         732.1
Jun 21           26.2             24.7         -79.4
Jun 20          236.4            -62.4        -153.4
Jun 19          193.2            -10.7        -166.5
Jun 18          375.2             31.5        -383.2
Jun 15         -200.7            174.7         -99.7
Jun 14           76.7            187.1        -276.4  
Jun 13          156.7            -33.7        -151.1  
Jun 12          -49.3             89.9          42.4
Jun 11          218.8             15.4        -250.2
Jun 08            5.7             47.9         -59.0
Jun 07          307.9            142.2        -475.1 
Month to date  -785.8          1,192.9        -541.4    
Year to date  6,468.6           -274.5      -3,017.0
    Source: The Korea Exchange  
    * Foreign investors were net sellers for five consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
1,348.6 billion won ($1.17 billion)worth. 
($1 = 1156.2250 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

