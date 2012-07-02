SEOUL, July 2 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 2 39.9 134.1 -145.5 Jun 29 -154.5 297.3 -223.9 Jun 28 -62.3 24.8 15.3 Jun 27 -241.4 40.3 201.3 Jun 26 -303.0 80.4 246.9 Jun 25 -498.2 132.3 549.4 Jun 22 -240.2 -4.1 732.1 Jun 21 26.2 24.7 -79.4 Jun 20 236.4 -62.4 -153.4 Jun 19 193.2 -10.7 -166.5 Jun 18 375.2 31.5 -383.2 Jun 15 -200.7 174.7 -99.7 Jun 14 76.7 187.1 -276.4 Jun 13 156.7 -33.7 -151.1 Jun 12 -49.3 89.9 42.4 Month to date 39.9 134.1 -145.5 Year to date 6,357.5 153.2 -3,386.2 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Daum Kim)