SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jul 6 16.1* -158.4 188.0 Jul 5 14.0 185.8 -165.5 Jul 4 173.3 98.4 -148.8 Jul 3 24.5 311.1 -414.6 Jul 2 41.2 132.9 -145.7 Jun 29 -154.5 297.3 -223.9 Jun 28 -62.3 24.8 15.3 Jun 27 -241.4 40.3 201.3 Jun 26 -303.0 80.4 246.9 Jun 25 -498.2 132.3 549.4 Jun 22 -240.2 -4.1 732.1 Jun 21 26.2 24.7 -79.4 Jun 20 236.4 -62.4 -153.4 Jun 19 193.2 -10.7 -166.5 Jun 18 375.2 31.5 -383.2 Month to date 269.1 569.8 -686.5 Year to date 6586.7 589.0 -3,927.2 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors were net buyers for five consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 269.1 billion won ($237.08 million)worth. ($1 = 1135.0750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jane Chung)