July 6, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Jul  6           16.1*          -158.4         188.0
Jul  5           14.0            185.8        -165.5
Jul  4          173.3             98.4        -148.8
Jul  3           24.5            311.1        -414.6   
Jul  2           41.2            132.9        -145.7
Jun 29         -154.5            297.3        -223.9    
Jun 28          -62.3             24.8          15.3
Jun 27         -241.4             40.3         201.3 
Jun 26         -303.0             80.4         246.9
Jun 25         -498.2            132.3         549.4
Jun 22         -240.2             -4.1         732.1
Jun 21           26.2             24.7         -79.4
Jun 20          236.4            -62.4        -153.4
Jun 19          193.2            -10.7        -166.5
Jun 18          375.2             31.5        -383.2
Month to date   269.1            569.8        -686.5    
Year to date   6586.7            589.0      -3,927.2
    Source: The Korea Exchange  
    
    * Foreign investors were net buyers for five consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
269.1 billion won ($237.08 million)worth. 
($1 = 1135.0750 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jane Chung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
