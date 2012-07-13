FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
July 13, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Jul 13         -338.7*           436.2        -127.2
Jul 12         -241.4           -141.2         491.6
Jul 11         -226.8            -13.2         230.6
Jul 10         -116.2            -24.5         172.0
Jul  9         -334.5            -43.6         245.7
Jul  6           18.1           -160.3         188.0
Jul  5           14.0            185.8        -165.5
Jul  4          173.3             98.4        -148.8
Jul  3           24.5            311.1        -414.6   
Jul  2           41.2            132.9        -145.7
Jun 29         -154.5            297.3        -223.9    
Jun 28          -62.3             24.8          15.3
Jun 27         -241.4             40.3         201.3 
Jun 26         -303.0             80.4         246.9
Jun 25         -498.2            132.3         549.4
Month to date  -986.6            781.6         326.3    
Year to date  5,331.0            800.8      -2,914.4
    Source: The Korea Exchange  
     * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 5 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
1257.6 billion won ($1.09 billion) worth.
($1 = 1151.4000 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jane Chung)

