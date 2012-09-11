FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
September 11, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Sep 11          165.4*          -205.5          34.3
Sep 10          198.1            -51.0        -146.1
Sep 07          312.8            377.0        -703.5
Sep 06         -177.1             67.8         108.3
Sep 05          -47.3           -450.8         506.7
Sep 04           24.8            -49.4          38.5
Sep 03           50.8             -5.7         -51.4
Aug 31          -53.4           -114.8         166.1
Aug 30         -139.5           -192.8         321.0
Aug 29          -84.3            189.5        -101.3
Aug 28          -98.8            -61.2         158.6   
Aug 27          348.9           -151.5        -160.7
Aug 24         -223.5             47.3         183.3
Aug 23           77.9            -62.2          -6.1
Aug 22          177.7           -168.0          10.9
Aug 21          250.9            -58.4        -176.4  
Month to date   527.5           -317.7        -213.2    
Year to date 12,077.5          2,098.2     -10,147.1
    Source: The Korea Exchange  
   * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive 
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
676.3 billion won ($598.81 million) worth. 
    
($1 = 1129.4000 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jane Chung)

