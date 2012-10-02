FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
October 2, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Oct  2           55.8           -114.7          47.1
Sep 28          224.8            -61.8         -54.0    
Sep 27         -108.5             37.7          82.8
Sep 26           44.0           -177.6         130.2       
Sep 25            1.8             66.5           9.5        
Sep 24           14.5            -22.9          11.4     
Sep 21          161.6            -34.7        -114.4
Sep 20          199.7           -253.3          62.4
Sep 19          181.5           -201.4          27.4    
Sep 18           69.5            -23.4         -34.0 
Sep 17          520.6           -452.7         -66.2
Sep 14        1,219.1            184.1       -1381.7           
Sep 13          115.3            -97.5         -20.9
Sep 12           68.2            399.6        -465.8
Sep 11          177.1           -217.9          34.8
Sep 10          198.1            -51.0        -146.1
Month to date    55.8           -114.7          47.1    
Year to date 14,857.1          1,333.8     -11,912.8
    Source: The Korea Exchange

 (Reporting by Daum Kim)

