TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
October 9, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Oct  9          -60.7              9.2          53.6
Oct  8          400.6           -139.7         177.7
Oct  5          -70.2            153.1         -80.5
Oct  4          -20.3           -125.2         130.3
Oct  2           44.6           -103.5          47.0
Sep 28          224.8            -61.8         -54.0    
Sep 27         -108.5             37.7          82.8
Sep 26           44.0           -177.6         130.2       
Sep 25            1.8             66.5           9.5        
Sep 24           14.5            -22.9          11.4     
Sep 21          161.6            -34.7        -114.4
Sep 20          199.7           -253.3          62.4
Sep 19          181.5           -201.4          27.4    
Sep 18           69.5            -23.4         -34.0 
Sep 17          520.6           -452.7         -66.2
Month to date   294.0           -206.0         328.1    
Year to date 15,095.4          1,242.5     -11,631.8
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    

 (Reporting by Jane Chung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
