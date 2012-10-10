FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
October 10, 2012

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
           FOREIGNERS     INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
Oct 10         -104.9           -288.0         389.3
Oct  9          -66.0             38.6          31.9
Oct  8          400.6           -139.7         177.7
Oct  5          -70.2            153.1         -80.5
Oct  4          -20.3           -125.2         130.3
Oct  2           44.6           -103.5          47.0
Sep 28          224.8            -61.8         -54.0    
Sep 27         -108.5             37.7          82.8
Sep 26           44.0           -177.6         130.2       
Sep 25            1.8             66.5           9.5        
Sep 24           14.5            -22.9          11.4     
Sep 21          161.6            -34.7        -114.4
Sep 20          199.7           -253.3          62.4
Sep 19          181.5           -201.4          27.4    
Sep 18           69.5            -23.4         -34.0 
Month to date   143.2           -523.4         785.4    
Year to date 15,733.9          1,163.4     -11,748.3
    Source: The Korea Exchange
    

 (Reporting by Daum Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
