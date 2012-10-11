SEOUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 11 -196.6 -347.7 545.7 Oct 10 84.1 -278.9 389.4 Oct 9 -66.0 38.6 31.9 Oct 8 400.6 -139.7 177.7 Oct 5 -70.2 153.1 -80.5 Oct 4 -20.3 -125.2 130.3 Oct 2 44.6 -103.5 47.0 Sep 28 224.8 -61.8 -54.0 Sep 27 -108.5 37.7 82.8 Sep 26 44.0 -177.6 130.2 Sep 25 1.8 66.5 9.5 Sep 24 14.5 -22.9 11.4 Sep 21 161.6 -34.7 -114.4 Sep 20 199.7 -253.3 62.4 Sep 19 181.5 -201.4 27.4 Sep 18 69.5 -23.4 -34.0 Month to date 135.6 -862.0 1,331.1 Year to date 15,726.3 824.8 -11,202.5 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Daum Kim)